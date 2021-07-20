Helen Louise Mansberger Coy, a life-long resident of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at the wonderful age of 99.

She was born Wednesday, December 21, 1921 in Shippensburg PA. Helen was a daughter of the late Clara A. (Mansberger) Varner, and step father Harry E. Varner.

Helen was a 1939 graduate of the former Shippensburg High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Richard Coy, in 1946, who passed away on March 8, 1969.

She was a member of the Messiah United Methodist Church for 88 years, and a member of the Searcher's Sunday School Class. Helen worked in numerous businesses in downtown Shippensburg: W.T. Grant, G.C. Murphy, Silco, Gordon's Department Store, J.A. Harglerode, Trindels, and Hollanders (the first female to work in a Shippensburg auto supply store). In the 1950's she and her husband operated Coy's Grocery Store on East Garfield Street (the first grocery store in Shippensburg to be open on Sundays). Helen retired as the baker at Nancy Grayson Elementary School. She was a member of the Cumberland County Chapter Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. She loved to travel, shop, visit the casinos, sew, knit, crochet, read, cook, bake, and visit with her many friends.

Helen is survived by one son, Thomas R. Coy of Shippensburg.