Helen L. Ocker

December 15, 1929- October 19, 2022

Helen L. Ocker, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Claremont Nursing Home. She was born on December 15, 1929, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Norman S. Ocker, Sr. and Ruth (Koontz) Ocker.

Helen graduated from Boiling Springs High School in 1948 and the Ken Del School of Cosmetology in Harrisburg. She was a licensed beautician and worked for 50 years with the former Hoyaux Hair Salon on High Street in Carlisle. She was a member of the Hickorytown United Methodist Church, Carlisle and sang in the choir for many years.

She is survived by two sisters, Revenda Burdette of Carlisle and Faye (husband Jim) Hall of New Kingstown, one brother Richard (wife Esther) Ocker of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Esther Cassel and Claire Rowe and one brother Norman Ocker, Jr.

A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the Hickorytown United Methodist Church, 1510 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013, with Pastor Deborah Westbrook officiating. Interment will be private at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to her church. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.