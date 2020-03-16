Helen L. Morton, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

Born July 17, 1932 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late John O. and Ruth V. (Imes) Livingston. She was the widow of James Edwin Morton who died in 2017.

Helen retired in 1991 from the U. S. Army Military History Institute at Carlisle Barracks as an Oral Historian, which provided herthe opportunity to interview many Generals' families. She was especially proud of having personally interviewed both General Dwight D. Eisenhower and General Omar N. Bradley.

Helen was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Boiling Springs. She was a 1950 graduate of Lemoyne High School. She was a member and past president of the American Business Women's Association Camelot Chapter, whereshe received the Woman of the Year Award.

Her interests included traveling, baking, cooking, painting, piano playing, golfing and cross country skiing in Vermont.

Helen is survived by a son, Terry (Karen) Hurley of Harrisburg, a daughter, Dawn (Terry) Mellick of Carlisle and a cousin, Flo Miller of York.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Slothower.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.