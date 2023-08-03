Helen J. Lindsay

April 5, 1941 - July 30, 2023

PLAINFIELD - Helen J. Lindsay, 82, of Plainfield passed away Sunday July 30, 2023 in the Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, FL.

She was born in Ickesburg, April 5, 1941 a daughter of Jesse and Ruth Messimer Ehlman.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Harry D. Lindsay who passed away July 5, 2016.

Mrs. Lindsay had worked as an LPN at the Carlisle Hospital for 45 years. She was a member of West Hill United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter Lisa S. Minavio, one son Shane M. Lindsay, and one granddaughter Emma Lindsay.

A viewing will be held Friday August 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM in the Egger Funeral Home, 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 AM burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.