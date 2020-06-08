100 year old Centenarian, Helen Grace Vance, of Carlisle, entered Heaven on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Church of God Home, Carlisle.
She was born April 30, 1920 in Newville to the late Fred S. and Elsie G. (Swartz) Sollenberger and was the widow of Harry S. Vance to whom she had been married for 52 years before he passed in 1992.
Helen was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star—Old Bellaire Chapter 375, a member of the Carlisle Republican Club, and Carlisle First Church of God. She enjoyed her church and serving there in different capacities during her 75 years of membership. Helen enjoyed cooking, traveling, entertaining, playing cards, and gardening. She was so happy to have celebrated her 100th birthday and was most proud of her family. Helen was a homemaker who cared for her family for many years before working in sales at Kinney Shoe, Gay Jewelry Store, and Michael’s Exclusive Haberdashery.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Joyce V. Suter and Deborah J. (husband Gary) Foreman; four grandchildren, Molly S. (husband Jason) Szewczak, Katherine A. Suter, Lucy S. (husband Richard) Zander, and Adam G. Zimmerman; five great-grandchildren, Luke E. Szewczak, Benjamin A. Szewczak, Jack R. Zander, Elizabeth G. Zander, and Carter G. Zimmerman; and one brother, Paul A. Sollenberger. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel and Oscar Sollenberger and two sisters, Martha Mohn and Annie Deitch.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with the Revs. Michael R. Poe and Gregory L. Hench co-officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale Street Carlisle, PA 17013
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
