STROUDSBURG - Helen (Frendlich) Bott age 100 of Stroudsburg, formerly of Kresgeville passed away surrounded by her loving friends on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Brookmont Health Care Center in Effort.

Helen was the wife of the late William J. Bott and daughter of the late J. Cameron and Helen T. Frendlich.

Helen graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle in 1944 with a B.S. in Chemistry and New York University in NYC with a M.S. in Retailing. She was also a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.

She was active in the collections work for the Class of 1944 at Dickinson College and was Treasurer of the Lehigh Valley Chi Omega Alumni Association.

On June 22, 1999, Helen was honored by her classmates from Dickinson for her service and commitment to Dickinson College by planting a tree on the campus grounds.

Helen worked in the ESSO/Exxon family for 39 years, retiring in May 1983 as head of the International Credit and Collections Department for Exxon Chemical Supply Co., Inc. in Florham Park, NJ. She held this position for the last 13 years of her employment.

Helen will be entombed 2pm, Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle.

