Helen F. Whitsel, 92, formerly of Bedford, Three Springs and Mechanicsburg passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Church of God Home, Carlisle, PA, where she resided since 2018.
Born July 29, 1927 in Clay Twp., Huntingdon Co., PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel (Dudash) Facchine. She was united in marriage to Dwane E. Whitsel on June 18, 1949 at Three Springs, PA. Mr. Whitsel preceded in death on July 25, 2007.
She is survived by three children, Robert Whitsel and wife Kathi of Kents Hill, ME, and Larry Whitsel and his significant other Lucy Thomas and Patricia Erskine, all of Mechanicsburg, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kristine Whitsel, Jennifer Erskine and Melissa Crowley, two great grandchildren, one step great grandchild, one sister, Marian Barnett of Stanton, CA and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Phillips and one step grandson.
Mrs. Whitsel's parents immigrated through Ellis Island, her father from Italy and her mother from Czechoslovakia. One of her fondest memories was visiting Ellis Island with family and seeing her parents names on the Wall of Honor.
After their marriage she and her husband enjoyed many years in Bedford, PA, raising their three children. When her husband retired, they moved to Three Springs, closer to their homesteads and relatives. She loved living in the rural area of western Pennsylvania, tending to her outside flowers, watching birds, seeing wildlife and visiting family and friends. She enjoyed being outside in a country surrounding, especially if there happened to be chickens nearby.
Private graveside services for immediate family only will be held at the Monroe Valley Cemetery, RD, Three Springs, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, PA.
Online condolences and further information can be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com.
