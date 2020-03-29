Helen F. Whitsel, 92, formerly of Bedford, Three Springs and Mechanicsburg passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Church of God Home, Carlisle, PA, where she resided since 2018.

Born July 29, 1927 in Clay Twp., Huntingdon Co., PA, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel (Dudash) Facchine. She was united in marriage to Dwane E. Whitsel on June 18, 1949 at Three Springs, PA. Mr. Whitsel preceded in death on July 25, 2007.

She is survived by three children, Robert Whitsel and wife Kathi of Kents Hill, ME, and Larry Whitsel and his significant other Lucy Thomas and Patricia Erskine, all of Mechanicsburg, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kristine Whitsel, Jennifer Erskine and Melissa Crowley, two great grandchildren, one step great grandchild, one sister, Marian Barnett of Stanton, CA and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Phillips and one step grandson.

Mrs. Whitsel's parents immigrated through Ellis Island, her father from Italy and her mother from Czechoslovakia. One of her fondest memories was visiting Ellis Island with family and seeing her parents names on the Wall of Honor.