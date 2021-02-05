Helen E. Hair

Helen E. "Mimmie" Hair, 87 of Carlisle passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Born April 20, 1933 in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Lester M. and Ella Mae (Deitch) Nailor. She was the widow of Clarence C. "Jim" Hair, Jr. who died April 10, 2016.

Mrs. Hair had been employed as a teacher's aide with the CAIU and was employed for 20 years at the Carlisle Agway (Carlisle Country Living) and A-1 Vending. She also was a sales representative for Beeline Clothing for many years.

She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, New Kingstown, and very active in the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Sunday school class and taught Sunday school for many years in the children's department.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son in law, Judy and Dennis Bookwalter;granddaughterMichele Koser;as well astwo sisters and five brothers.

Surviving are two sons: Ricky (Doris) Hair and Randy Hair; two daughters: Dixie (Bob) Koser and Jody (David) Noss; a brother: Maynard Nailor and four sisters: Viola (Skip) Zettlemoyer, Marian Bigler, Betty Jane (Roy) Noss and Evelyn (Harold) Walter; 10 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and several Step Grandchildren.