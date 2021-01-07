Helen Doyle (Quesenberry) Lott, 93, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 in UPMC Carlisle. She was born to the late Edward L. and Elizabeth E. (George) Doyle.

Helen graduated from Carlisle High school, class of 1945. She worked at Columbia Minerva until it closed in 1968. She was then employed in the office of Frog Switch until she retired. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Carlisle where she belonged to the Bethany Guild and the Peanut Butter Egg Ministry. Helen loved traveling all over the world with her late husband and more recently with her sons and daughters in law and she loved her faithful canine companion, Jazzy.

Surviving are her sons, Gary L. Quesenberry and wife Marsha of Gardners, PA and I. William (Bill) Quesenberry and wife Wini of Lake Placid, FL; 6 grandchildren, Ursula Griffie, Melissa Spurlock, Candy Quesenberry, Jennifer Glunt, Christopher Quesenberry and Patrick Quesenberry; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Lott; son, Michael H. Quesenberry, brothers, Stanley E. Doyle Sr., McCarrell R. Doyle Sr., Lester G. Doyle, Donald L. Doyle and Lewis M. Doyle and sister, Elizabeth E. Martin.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Carol Bowman officiating and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.