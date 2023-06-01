Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Helen D. Prosser

Oct. 07, 1935 - May 29, 2023

Helen D. Prosser, 87, formerly of Gardners, PA, and currently residing at Cumberland Crossings, Carlisle, PA, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born October 7, 1935, in Adams County to the late Herman and Rosie (Starner) Dixon and was the widow of Harry Prosser.

Helen was a Biglerville High School graduate, class of 1954. She retired from Bon-Ton Department store after 30 plus years. She was a member of the Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir.

Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her two daughters: Lisa P. Horton of Orrstown, and Tammy Prosser of Carlisle; two grandsons: Ethan and Joshua Horton; one great-grandson, Henry Asher Stiles Horton; and brother, Herman Dixon of Biglerville. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Weaver; and son-in-law, Stephen Horton.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, 1136 Mountain Road, York Springs, PA, 17372, with Rev. Rosemary Backer officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services and burial will be held in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Chestnut Grove Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 188, York Springs, PA, 17372; or the Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.

