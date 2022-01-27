Helen Arlene Deitch, 85, of Silver Spring Township passed away on January 23, 2022. She was born in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County and a daughter of the late Martin L. Deitz and Kathryn C. (Duncan) Deitz and preceded in death by husband Guy W. Deitch Sr. in 2005 and brother Harold E. Deitz. She is survived by three sons Guy Deitch, Jr. (Sandy), George Deitch (Karen) and Grant Deitch (Lori) and two daughters Shirley Sue Klinger (Gene) and Sharon Miller (David); 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; Brother George Deitz (June), Sisters Kathryn Rowe and Shirley Salisbury, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted homemaker as well as a gifted seamstress and enjoyed making quilts and other projects. A visitation will be held on Saturday February 5, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Camp Hill Church of Christ where she was a member; 3042 Cumberland Blvd, Camp Hill, PA 17011. SPECIAL REQUEST: Attendees are asked to bring to the funeral service for display their quilt or other item created and gifted by Helen Arlene.