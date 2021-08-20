 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen A. Baney
0 Comments

Helen A. Baney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Helen Baney

Helen A. Baney (Waggoner) formally of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Aug 5, 2021 in Newnan, GA at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Keith L. Baney, a daughter Roxanne, and a daughter-in-law Jeanne. Mrs.Baney is survived by a son Barry of Senoia, GA, a daughter Debby (William) of Senoia, GA, and a son Bradley (Barbara) of Mechanicsburg, along with 6 grandsons, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Helen lived a fulfilling life as a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those she touched with kindness and generosity. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Wertzville Road, Enola, PA. Services will be kept private for family. Messages of condolence may be left at www.GeorgiaCremation.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News