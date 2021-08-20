Helen A. Baney (Waggoner) formally of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Aug 5, 2021 in Newnan, GA at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Keith L. Baney, a daughter Roxanne, and a daughter-in-law Jeanne. Mrs.Baney is survived by a son Barry of Senoia, GA, a daughter Debby (William) of Senoia, GA, and a son Bradley (Barbara) of Mechanicsburg, along with 6 grandsons, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Helen lived a fulfilling life as a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those she touched with kindness and generosity. She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Wertzville Road, Enola, PA. Services will be kept private for family. Messages of condolence may be left at www.GeorgiaCremation.com.