Heidi Barrick Ebersole

January 03, 1961- September 06, 2022

Heidi Ellen Barrick Ebersole passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Tuesday, January 3, 1961 in Carlisle Hospital and lived all her life in Lower Mifflin Township, Newville.

Heidi was preceded in death by her father, Ronald E. Barrick. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lesher, and her mother Neva Ginter Barrick. Heidi is also survived by her three siblings, Amy (Stephen) Long, Timothy (Karen) Barrick, and Kriss (Laurie) Barrick.

Heidi was a devoted mother to three children, Corey A. (Shannon) of Pittsburgh, Kyle J. (Stephanie) of Newville, and Logan S. (Fiancée Rachel) of Bozeman, Montana. Her devotion showed as she never missed one of her son's sports events. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, Solomon, Lennon, and River Ebersole.

Heidi had been employed as a Lab Technician at Carlisle Hospital for more than 20 years and later as she became a Registered Nurse. She was an avid crafter who loved giving homemade gifts to her children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She attended the McClure's Gap Church of God. Heidi faithfully volunteered her time for many years as a nurse at Camp YoliJwa.

Heidi will forever be remembered for her kindness and thoughtfulness. She had the gift of giving and showed tremendous generosity towards her family and friends. Heidi enjoyed traveling to Pittsburgh to see Solomon, visiting Logan out west, along with many adventures with her loving husband Gary. Babysitting Lennon and River was her favorite retirement occupation.

A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Doubling Gap Center, Newville, PA.

Memorial gifts in Heidi's name may be made to Doubling Gap Centeramp YoliJwa for the First-Aid Room, 1550 Doubling Gap Road, Newville, PA 17241 or to the Newville Food Bank, 101 Crossroad School Road, Newville, PA 17241.