Heidi A. Marriott, age 79 of Mechanicsburg, passed away July 18, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle, Harrisburg Hospital. Born June 1, 1942 in Wunsdorf, Germany, daughter of the late Ernst and Herta (Kabrowski) Kilian.

Heidi had a passion for making miniatures and was a member of the Central PA Society of Miniature Enthusiasts. She was also a Life Member of the VFW Post 477 Ladies Auxiliary.

Heidi is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robin E. Marriott, Mechanicsburg; children Anne (Ricky) Franklin, Mt Holly Springs, Robin K. (Cheryl) Marriott, Carlisle, Stephanie M. (Daniel) Hoy, Mechanicsburg and Kristia R. (William) Colon, Camp Hill; grandchildren Chelsea Franklin, Kayla Franklin, Lindsey Marriott, Liana Colon, Robin Hoy, Gavin Hoy, Jayden Colon, William Marriott, Jacob Marriott and Ethan Colon and sisters Barbel Kappes, Seattle, WA, Christa Elliott, Carlisle and Dina Bakeman, Camp Hill. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Heidi was preceded in death by her brother-in-law’s, Walter Kappes and Charles Elliott.

Family will receive friends on Thursday July 22, 2021 from 5:00PM until time of memorial service at 6:30PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle.

To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.