Hazel W. Rice, of Landisburg, passed into the arms of her Lord on February 25, 2020 at Perry Village.
She was born on May 5, 1925 in Madison Township, Perry County to Harvey and Sara (Fuller) Deiter, and was the widow of the late John M. Rice. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Troy A. Shank; her brothers, Charles Deiter, Ray Deiter, and Jack Deiter; and her sister, Eleanor Leamer.
Hazel loved her family, her friends and most of all, her God. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Landisburg.
She was active for many years as a volunteer for the Landisburg Fire Company Auxiliary, tirelessly working in the kitchen. During World War II she worked at the Army War College in Carlisle, PA.
Hazel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Linda and Bill Shank of Elliottsburg, PA; her sons: Terry Rice, John Rice, Theodore (Ted) Rice, and James Rice, all of Landisburg; her brother and sister-in-law: Benjamin and Sandy Deiter of Juniata County; two other sisters-in-law: Erma Deiter and Patricia Rice; 3 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grand Children; 2 Great-great Granddaughters; plus many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, 3626 Sherman's Valley Road, Loysville.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Landisburg Fire Company Auxiliary, 301 Faculty Ave, Landisburg, PA 17040.