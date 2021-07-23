Hazel R. Gettle, 96, formerly of Newville, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on September 25, 1924, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Lester H. and Mary E. (Ott) Kutz and the widow of Elmer T. Gettle who died on Aug. 24, 1996. Hazel graduated from Newville High School in 1942 and attended Penn State College where she earned her milk testing certification. She and her late husband owned and operated their dairy farm in Penn Township for many years. Hazel was a member of the Mt. Rock United Methodist Church, Newville. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (husband, Larry) Wickard of Newville and Judy Darr of Carlisle, one son David (wife, Lolonhi) Gettle of Newville, two brothers, C. Richard Kutz and Donald Kutz, two sisters, Dorothy Thumma and Esther Lienaweaver, seven grandchildren, Kevin Wickard, Kraig Wickard, Kristina Hahn, Jessica Glunt, Matthew Darr, Jeffrey Gettle and Shelly Gettle and many great, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Hazel was preceded in death by one brother Nelson L. Kutz and one sister Vivian (Kutz) Harman. A private family viewing will be held at Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle with private burial in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle with Chaplain Linda M. Slusser as the officiant. www.Since1853.com