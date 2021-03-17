Hazel M. Seibert

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Hazel's family would like to extend special thanks to all the caregivers at Green Ridge Village for the excellent care and friendship shown to Hazel during her stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Rd., Newville, PA 17241 or to a charity of one's choosing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.