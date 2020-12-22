Hazel M. Rinaldi, age 78, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. She was born November 6, 1942 in South Newton Township, the daughter of the late Herman Burd and Edna G. (Schaeffer) Commerer.

Hazel graduated from the class of 1961 at Big Spring High School. She was employed by Green Ridge Village for many years as a food server for the community of Newville.

She is survived by three children, Sunny Lisa Marie (Scott) Simpson of Dover, Michelle Brookes of Newville, and Michael (Georgia) Rinaldi of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren, Lauren and Meaghan Fuhrman, Shane Keefer, Johnathan and Norah Brookes and Johnny and Victoria Rinaldi; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie and Jacob Simpson; two brothers, Brinton and Herman Commerer, and four sisters, Vesta Barnhart, Barbara Weaver, Peggy Strohm, and Judy Brandleburg. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, John "Rip" Rinaldi in 2006 and her infant sister, Joyce Commerer.

Professional Services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Services will be held at the discretion of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Hazel's memory to King's Kettle Food Bank, 30 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Friends may express online condolences at www.duganfh.com.