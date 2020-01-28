Harry W. Nicholson

Harry W. "Hap" Nicholson, 74, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle, PA. He was born to the late Frank Ott Stem and Dorthea Anna (Christianson) Nicholson on February, 24, 1945 in Hammonton, NJ. and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemarie (Grace) Nicholson. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Chaplain Tim Wagner officiating. A visitation will be held at 3:00 PM until the service and inurnment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Claremont, PO Box 1271, Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.