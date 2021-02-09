Harry T. "Autie" Julias, 81, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born November 15, 1939 in Baltimore to the late Tosos "Tom" and Anna Mae (Jury) Julias.

Harry was a 1958 graduate of Carlisle Area High School. He honorably served his country in the US Air Force. Harry worked most of his adult life at the former AMP Inc. before his eventual retirement. Harry enjoyed going dancing with his wife, working puzzles, playing with his dog Rylee, lifting weights with his son Ryan, and following the Steelers. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was especially fond of the fun times he spent with Michaela and Mackenzie.

He is survived by the love of his life, Linda L. Julias of Carlisle, who he married over 44 years ago; five children, Ryan Julias, Deborah Nickey, Scott Goodyear, Tom Julias, and Debra Julias; four siblings, Deano Julias, Chris Julias, Steven Julias, and Taygety McNally; twelve grandchildren, Michaela, Mackenzie, Kyle, Dallas, Amber, Schuyler, Joshlynn, Kristi, Joshua, Kayla, Michael, and Mandy; and thirteen great-grandchildren; and his goldendoodle, Rylee.