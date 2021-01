Harry Shamitko III, painter, decorated Marine Corps veteran, and Harrisburg Hog Chapter #4341 member, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 20, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011(www.pawoundedwarriors.org) or to MDA of Pennsylvania, c/o Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office,161 N. Clark, Suite 3550,Chicago, Illinois 60601 ATTN:donor care (MDA.org). www.malpezzifuneralhome.com