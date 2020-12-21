Harry M. Bruner

Harry was formerly employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad. He retired after working 40 years for the Department Of Defense. His 40 years consisted of his honorable service to his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and his employment with DESCOM at Letterkenny Army Depot. Harry was a very proud, patriotic man. He was a member of the VFW post 477, American Legion post 101, and the Officers Club at Letterkenny Army Depot. Harry was an avid sportsman who belonged to the Letterkenny Rod and Gun Club where he was a past president. "Harry's Hut" at Letterkenny Rod and Gun Club was named for Harry and you could often see him checking hunters in and out at that hut. Harry loved cars, particularly his Cadillac and will be remembered for his ability to tell a great story.