Harry Lynnwood Enyeart

February 08, 1950- February 18, 2023

Harry Lynnwood Enyeart, 73, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at UPMC West Shore, Mechanicsburg. He was born Wednesday, February 8, 1950 in Carlisle to the late Charles F. And Ruth V. (Gilbert) Enyeart. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda M. (Shughart) with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on February 28th.

He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1968, worked for Harvestore building silos and later John W. Gleim, Jr., Inc. as part of the excavating team. He was a member of Friendship Hose Company No.1 since 1969, enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, supporting Newville Little League and loved people watching anywhere his truck would take him. His big smile and hearty laugh were regular fixtures at the diner in Newville. Harry loved his community and his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by three children, Kevin Enyeart of Carlisle, Stacey Deshong and husband Chris of Carlisle, and Wes Enyeart of Carlisle; eight grandchildren, Elissa Deshong, Jarren Enyeart, Brittnie Enyeart, Wyatt Deshong, Chase Enyeart, Dalton Enyeart, Kevin Boyd, and Kiara Failor; three great grandchildren, Malia Revillo, Jaxton Crain, and Maisie Crain; four siblings, Shirley Spahr of Newville, Sally Morton and husband Dave of Newville, Betty Barclay of Carlisle, and William Enyeart and wife LaDawn of York Springs. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Kris Enyeart; four siblings, Gary Enyeart, Janet Ross, Kathryn Enyeart, and Carl Enyeart.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 24th at 10 AM at Newville Assembly of God, 403 Oak Flat Road, Newville, PA 17241 with Reverend Jeffrey W. Kettering officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Family and friends are invited for viewing at the church on Thursday, February 23rd from 7 to 9 PM and Friday from 9 AM until time of the service. Finkenbinder Family Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Newville Assembly of God. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com