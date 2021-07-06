Harry "Lee" Brown. Jr., age 75 of Carlisle, PA passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at his residence.

He was born March 30, 1946 in Harrisburg to the late Harry Lee Brown, Sr. and Winifred Luceil (Ferguson) Brown.

Lee graduated in 1964 from Carlisle High School and went on to serve for three years in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War era. He retired from the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg. Lee was an avid hunter, loved cutting down trees and cutting wood and had a passion for his Farmall Tractors. Lee enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Darlene E. (Wagner) Brown; children Karalee S. Highlands of Loysville and Matthew S. Wallace of New Bloomfield; grandchildren Shelby K. Brownawell (husband Justin) of Newville, Dominique S. Colson of Shermans Dale and Gabrielle F., Rileigh L. and Brianna M. Wallace of New Bloomfield; great grandchildren Paitynn R. and Kayden L. Brownawell of Newville; sister Nona Brown Barrick of Carlisle and nieces Emillie and Amy. Also survived by several cousins. In addition to his late parents, Lee was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Luther E. Barrick and niece Linda J. Armolt.

At the request of Lee, no services will be held.