Harry L. Keller, 71, of Landisburg, passed away Thursday February 24, 2022. He was born December 18, 1950 in Loysville, the youngest of fifteen children born to James A and Helen (Fawver) Keller.

Harry retired from Carlisle Tire and Wheel and Carlisle Fair Grounds. He attended the Landisburg Church of God.

Harry is survived by son Jack Ferguson of Landisburg and granddaughter Brittany Hartley; brother Amos Keller of Loysville and sister Helen Mary Heller of Reading, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife 0f 48 years Anna (Ferguson) Keller on September 24, 2020 and by sisters Reida, Ruth, Carrie, Martha and Dorothy Keller, Alma Mattack and Minnie Croak and brothers Paul, John, Morris, Larry and Andrew Keller.

Services will be held Monday, February 28 at the Landisburg Church of God at 12 PM with a viewing from 11 AM until the service. Burial will follow in the Landisburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to your charity of choice.

Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport