Harry G. Pace, 99, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Swaim Health Center in Newville. He was born on June 10, 1923, in Hendersonville, North Carolina and was a son of the late Elbert L. Pace and Ruby (Statan) Pace and was married to the late Margaret E. (Eppley) Pace who passed away on December 19, 2012.Harry was a U. S. Navy veteran of WWII. He worked and retired from C. H. Masland & Sons in Carlisle after many years of service. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle and the Sunday School. Harry was a member of Carlisle Fire & Rescue and drove for the former Empire Hook & Ladder Fire Co. of Carlisle. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, VFW Post 477, American Legion Post 101 and the Carlisle Club.He is survived by one son, Gregory L. Pace and his wife, Janice of Carlisle, two daughters, Susan P. Boyles and her husband, David of Carlisle, and Kathleen L. McKelvey and her husband, Sam also of Carlisle, five grandchildren, two great-grandsons and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by brothers, Elbert and Hobart and sisters, Susan Cable and Louise Duncan.A memorial service will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle with Rev. Titus Clarke officiating. A time of fellowship and refreshments will immediately follow the service at the church. Burial will be private in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.