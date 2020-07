Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Harry E. Thompson, 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. For a complete obituary visit www.Since1853.com.