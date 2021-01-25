Harry D. Rinehart Jr., 66, of Gardners, PA passed away January 23, 2021 in the UPMC Harrisburg. He was born November 5, 1954 in Carlisle to the late Harry D. and Erlene M. Rinehart Sr.

Harry was the owner and operator of Rinehart Paving, Gardners.

Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Joann K. (Harman) Rinehart of Gardners; children, Harry D. Rinehart III (Angel) of Gardners and Rachel M. Stanley (Richard) of Reading; grandchildren, Scarlett Diehl, Sabrina Stanley, Ramona Wells, Rachel Rinehart and his special angel that he raised, Joanna Belle Harrison; and great-grandson, Troy Diehl Jr. Also surviving are his sister, Geraldine Reinhart of New Oxford and four nieces and seven nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Lee Rinehart, who passed away February 26, 2018 and siblings, Donald, Barbara and Joani Rinehart.

Services will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Carlisle Church of God, 458 N. College St., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Tom Wells officiating. A viewing will be held at 11:00 AM until the time of service and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, 8919 World Ministries, P.O. Box 262550, Baton Rouge, LA 70826. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.