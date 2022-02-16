Harry A. Souders, Jr, 74, of Millerstown, passed peacefully at home on February 10, 2022.

Born October 2, 1947 in Carlisle, he was the son of Catherine (Reichel) Souders of Carlisle and the late Harry A. Souders, Sr.

He had worked at the Defense Logistics Agency, Mechanicsburg, PA and was retired from Bobby Rahal Honda.

Harry LOVED and cherished his family, friends and home. He adored fishing, hunting, NASCAR, car shows, flea markets, Country and 1960's music. He couldn't get enough of his home in the woods. He was such a character-had such a sense of humor, but could be quite contrary! He definitely would speak his mind.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Anderson Souders, Sr., his baby son, Keith, sister Judy Ann Daugherty and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He served in the US Army from 1967-1970 with the Army Corps of Engineers. He served one full year in Viet Nam during the TET offensive. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, with one device, Good Conduct Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal, Viet Nam Campaign Medal with device and the Expert Field Rifle Badge. When he was in Viet Nam, he was exposed to Agent Orange. He was a 100% disabled Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, son Jerry, grandchildren: Ethan, Meghan and Tayte all of Carlisle, his mother, Catherine of Carlisle. Also surviving are his uncle Harry of El Paso, TX, niece Daneille Krodel and her husband and son of Elizabethtown, nephew Shawn Rhoads (Audra) of Palm Coast , FL and several cousins.

Memorial services will be held from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:30 A M with the Rev. Daniel R. Mikesell officiating. Burial, with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 A M until 11:30 A M.

Contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Box 897 Hershey, PA 17033

or Disabled American Veterans, 4219 E Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516