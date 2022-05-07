Harriet L. Huntzinger

September 23, 1923- May 03, 2022

Harriet L. Huntzinger, 89, formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at VibraLife in Mechanicsburg. She was born on September 23, 1932, in Quincy, PA and was a daughter of the late Roy Goshorn and Ethel (Ely) Goshorn Walk and was the widow of Paul L. "Bunk" Huntzinger, who passed away on December 5, 2013.

Harriet was a devoted homemaker and worked several parttime jobs in the Carlisle area including Long's Dress Shop. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle, and the Penbrook American Legion Auxiliary Unit 730.

She is survived by one daughter Theresa M. Huntzinger of Ocean City, MD, one grandson Morgan A. Huntzinger of Ocean City, MD, one daughter-in-law Kathleen Huntzinger of Harrisburg and several nieces and nephews. Harriet was preceded in death by one son Christopher J. Huntzinger, one brother Ledgard Goshorn, one sister Rosemary Hoffman and one grandson Christopher C. Grove.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Patrick Shrine Church, 152 E. Pomfret St, Carlisle with Rev. Javed Kashif officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in St. Patrick's New Catholic Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Penbrook American Legion Auxiliary Unit 730, 3813 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA 17109. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.