Harold R. Fahnestock Sr., 81, of Carlisle passed away Thursday January 9, 2020.
He was born October 15, 1938 in Perry County the son of William H. and Minnie Swartz Fahnestock.
He had retired from Carlisle Syntec.
He was preceded in death by his companion Phyllis J. Ritchie.
He belonged to the White Circle, and Fraternal Order of Eagles, both of Carlisle. He enjoyed doing carpentry work.
He is survived by one son Harold R. Fahnestock Jr., five daughters Sandy Fahnestock, Tina Hench, Wendy Alleman, Laura Houseman, and Donna Berry; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother Harry Fahnestock, and two sisters Ruth Haulman, and Emily Rowe.
He is preceded in death by three brothers John, George, and Henry Fahnestock, and three sisters Ida Suhr, Mary Butterball, and Grace Roush.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.