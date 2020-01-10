{{featured_button_text}}

Harold R. Fahnestock Sr., 81, of Carlisle passed away Thursday January 9, 2020.

He was born October 15, 1938 in Perry County the son of William H. and Minnie Swartz Fahnestock.

He had retired from Carlisle Syntec.

He was preceded in death by his companion Phyllis J. Ritchie.

He belonged to the White Circle, and Fraternal Order of Eagles, both of Carlisle. He enjoyed doing carpentry work.

He is survived by one son Harold R. Fahnestock Jr., five daughters Sandy Fahnestock, Tina Hench, Wendy Alleman, Laura Houseman, and Donna Berry; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother Harry Fahnestock, and two sisters Ruth Haulman, and Emily Rowe.

He is preceded in death by three brothers John, George, and Henry Fahnestock, and three sisters Ida Suhr, Mary Butterball, and Grace Roush.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Fahnestock, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0