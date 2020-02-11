Harold M. Haar, 80, of Carlisle, passed away to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Claremont Nursing Home. He was born on November 4, 1939 in Dillsburg and was a son of the late Harry C. and Adaline (Rinehart) Haar.

Harold graduated from Northern High School in 1957. He always had a love for plants and retired from George's Flowers in Carlisle after 37 years working in the greenhouses and making deliveries. Harold also worked at the former Flohr Greenhouses in Dillsburg for 20 years. He was a member of The Meeting House in Carlisle. Harold loved his family, growing flowers, taking care of his home and he especially enjoyed mowing his grass.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 56 years, Beulah A. (Eckert) Haar, two daughters, Laurie A. Kline of Carlisle and Susan L. Reno of Austin, TX, three granddaughters, Baylie Kline, Carley Kline and Macayla Carrillo. He preceded in death by one brother, Charles Rinehart.

A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Ken Hoke officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle followed by a time of fellowship at The Meeting House on Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Pkwy #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. www.Since1853.com.

