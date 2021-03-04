Harold Leroy Bowers Jr. was born on July 24th 1958 and went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 26th at age 62. Harold is survived by his Father Harold Sr., stepmother Kay, brother Darren, stepbrother Tom, wife Kathryn and children: Jonathan, Jeremiah, Tabitha, Charles, Tamara and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Patsy, brother Joe, stepbrother Bruce, and son James. Harold worked at Carlisle Tire & Wheel for many years, before becoming a truck driver. He was a self-proclaimed “mountain man” who enjoyed hunting, fishing and guns. Harold’s deep passion for mission work had him spend time in the Navajo Nation, Haiti, Liberia and South Africa. The most important thing to Harold was the redemption he found in Jesus. He would strongly encourage you to know the Lord as well so that you may one day join him in heaven. A Celebration of his life is planned for Friday March 12th at 3 PM at the South Fairview Church of God in Newville PA.