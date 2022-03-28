Harold L. Lesher, 100, passed away on March, 12, 2022. He celebrated his 100th birthday on July 3, 2021. Harold was the son of the late George and Elizabeth Sunday Lesher. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Geraldine “Geri” Lesher and his brother, Paul Sunday Lesher. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Mildred L. Stiles, of Wall, NJ as well as the following nieces and nephews: Nieces are Lynn Brown, Amelia Dell, Myrna Dell, Karen Minder, Karen Rihacek, Loretta Slaybaugh, and Linda Williams. Nephews include Alan Lesher, Paul Miller, Raymond Miller, Jr., Kent Rohrbach, Lamar Rohrbach, Algard Shaffer, Dean Shaffer, and Dennis Shaffer. He also has numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Harold taught woodworking and printing at Carlisle High School for 42 years from 1946 until retiring in 1988. He also was a graduate of Carlisle High School and discussed his time in the band in an interview that can be viewed at https://gardnerlibrary.org/stories/harold-l-lesher. He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania and received his Master’s from Penn State. He was a World War II Navy veteran and 50+ year member of the Carlisle Masonic Lodge No. 260, the Elks Lodge No. 578, as well as the owner of Engraved Signs. He loved sports, music, and creating. He always had a twinkle in his eye and was beloved for his wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Harold sang “Messiah” with his wife, Geri, for 51 years as part of the Carlisle Community Chorus. He and Geri led trips around the world through their company, G&H Travel. They both loved ballroom dancing.

A memorial service will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church on April 28, 2022 at 11:00am in New Kingstown, Pa. with Rev. Green officiating. No visitation. Burial will be at the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens on Ritner Highway, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of your choice. Arrangements by Cremation and Burial Society of PA, Inc.