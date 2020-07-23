Harold L. Breon, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle. He was born on October 19, 1934, in Stormstown, Centre Co., a son of the late Roy and Mary (Sunday) Breon. Harold was a U.S. Army veteran, inducted on June 17, 1957, and honorably discharged on June 16, 1959. He married Virginia P. Nehf on August 8, 1958 in Shippensburg. Harold was employed at the former Amp, Inc., Carlisle, retiring as a tool and die maker in 1996. He was a very active member of the Cleversburg United Methodist Church and a member of the Mazda Miata Club. Harold was a huge fan of Penn State wrestling. He enjoyed hunting, working at the church, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Harold was known to be very handy and creative. He was a self-made man and could fix anything. In addition to his wife of sixty-one years, Virginia, he is survived by four children, Toby G. Breon and wife Terri of Hershey, Holly Y. Myers and husband Terry of Carlisle, Beth M. Amsley and husband Todd of Carlisle, and Tony W. Breon and wife Stacy of Newville; eight grandchildren Cortney, Cory, Nicholas, Monica, Samantha, Drew, Connor, and Cody; four great grandchildren, Alexus, Clara, Logan, and Cooper; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by four brothers, Mahlon, Rufus, Ibra, and Chalmer and three sisters, Aurelia, Ithel, and Thelma. Harold's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. There will be a private viewing with a public celebration of life service to be scheduled at a future date and time. He will be laid to rest in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleversburg United Methodist Church at 12 Strohm Road Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.