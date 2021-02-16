Harold E. Trego, 83, of Newville and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Swaim Health Center, Newville.

He was born August 10, 1937 in Carlisle to the late Clarence and Fern (Miller) Trego.

Harold was a member of the Plainfield Church of God.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Pearl M. (Eshenour) Trego of Newville; four daughters, Elaine (husband Woodrow) Stitt of Boiling Springs, Karen Clouser of Carlisle, Patricia (husband Gerald) Butler of Mechanicsburg, and Bonnie (husband Greg) Atkins of Oneonta, AL; a half-brother, Gerald (wife MaryAn) Trego of Carlisle; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by an infant son, Harold E. Trego, Jr.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service celebrating Harold's life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

