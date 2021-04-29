Harold E. Leed, known to all as “Bear”, passed away on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 86.

Bear was born in Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania on October 13, 1934.

He was active as a baseball coach, a member of the South Middleton Swim Club, and a founding member of the Boiling Springs Civic Association.

He was a lifetime member of many fraternal organizations - A Second-Generation, 50 year 32nd degree Mason with Eureka Lodge #302 in Mechanicsburg, PA; a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon, PA; a 44 year member of the Zembo Temple Shrine; a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge in Carlisle, PA; and a lifetime member of The HUB, in Shippensburg, PA.

He proudly served in the Korean War as a SEABEE in the US Navy, and worked for The State Department in North Africa. He was employed by IBM, and retired as a long-time employee and Union President of AFSCME at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, PA.

Bear and Marg retired to Kansas City to be close to family. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Leed, his son Jim Trostle and Tracey of Creswell, NC, his son Dan Trostle and Elycia of Union, KY, and his daughter Anne Sharkey and Scott of Kansas City, MO.