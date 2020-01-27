Harold E. Johnson

Harold E. "HoJo" Johnson, age 88, of Newville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. He was born Saturday, August 1, 1931 in Carlisle, the son of the late John A. and Blanche Beulah (Perry) Johnson.
HoJo was formerly employed by Mechanicsburg Naval Depot for 35 years. He was a member of Newville VFW, Newville American Legion, Big Spring Fish and Game, Carlisle VFW, Carlisle Eagles and White Circle of Carlisle.
For forty years, HoJo volunteered teaching the PA Hunters Safety Education Course. He served on the Newville VFW Honor Guard and umpired little league baseball in Newville. He was a collector of model ships and Grizwold skillets. He enjoyed travelling the world, gardening and farming, hunting and cooking. He will be remembered for his famous clam chowder. He also was in a travelling bowling league and pool league associated with the Newville VFW.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Clara P. (Lynch) Johnson. He is also survived by one daughter, Karen E. Johnson of Newville; three sons, Kenton E. (Julia) Johnson of New Port Richey, FL, David L. (Mary) Johnson of Newville, James E. (Kristina) Johnson of Carlisle; 10 grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and one sister, Shirley Orndorff of Shippensburg. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Hulda Stum, Dorothy Killinger, Erma Heller and Betty Stum and four brothers, Boyd Johnson, Elwood Johnson, Norman Johnson and Jack Johnson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Pastor Ed Rabenstein officiating. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of services. A reception will be held in the Hearthside Room of the funeral home immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway, Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA. 17005. Online condolences at DuganFH.com.