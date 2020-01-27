Harold E. Johnson

Harold E. "HoJo" Johnson, age 88, of Newville, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home. He was born Saturday, August 1, 1931 in Carlisle, the son of the late John A. and Blanche Beulah (Perry) Johnson.

HoJo was formerly employed by Mechanicsburg Naval Depot for 35 years. He was a member of Newville VFW, Newville American Legion, Big Spring Fish and Game, Carlisle VFW, Carlisle Eagles and White Circle of Carlisle.

For forty years, HoJo volunteered teaching the PA Hunters Safety Education Course. He served on the Newville VFW Honor Guard and umpired little league baseball in Newville. He was a collector of model ships and Grizwold skillets. He enjoyed travelling the world, gardening and farming, hunting and cooking. He will be remembered for his famous clam chowder. He also was in a travelling bowling league and pool league associated with the Newville VFW.