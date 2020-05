Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Harold A. Brenizer, 79, of Carlisle passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs. To view a complete obituary please visit www.EwingBrothers.com.