Haddon C. Carryer

July 9, 1942 – July 23, 2021

Haddon C. Carryer, 80, of Carlisle passed away unexpectedly in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota surrounded by his family during a canoeing trip. Haddon was the son of Dr. Haddon M. Carryer and Mabel J. Carryer. He grew up in Rochester, MN. He held a BS degree from the U of Tulsa and MBA from Indiana University Bloomington.

He spent his career in high volume mfg. as a manager in purchasing and materials at GE, AO Smith, Tappan, True Temper Hardware; retiring from G.S. Electric (Carlisle). In retirement he was a substitute teacher for the West Shore and Big Spring School Districts. He took up woodworking with a focus on 18th century American Furniture. Had was an avid runner running numerous marathons while fund raising for the Leukemia Society.

He was the Cub Master for Troop 189 at the Allison United Methodist Church. He was active in the startup of the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center serving as the 2nd president of the Theater Board. He spent 14 years as an International Sponsor for the US Army War College. He served on various committees during his 39 years in Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife Ethel (47.5 years), son Haddon Carryer and wife Jo of Rochester MN, son Lawrence Gener of Carlisle, son Benjamin Carryer and wife Jessica of Dubuque Iowa, brother Dr. Peter Carryer and wife Carol of Rochester MN, four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Liza Bancel, daughter Paulanna Millhollin.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday September 24th at 3PM at the Carlisle YWCA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carlisle Theatre. www.carlisletheatre.org