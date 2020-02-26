H. Evelyn Stier, "Aunt Ev", turned 100 on February 2nd this year which was also Groundhog's Day and enjoyed a big party with friends and family. She claimed it was like having a memorial service for herself while still alive. She thrived on being around people. But three weeks later, on February 24th, she died of congestive heart failure. She always claimed that she hoped and prayed she would not linger long in poor health but would die quickly and as if she wrote her own script, that is exactly how things evolved.
She was born in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Herman and Mathilda Blum Fanslau. She had 5 siblings but was the only one living. She married Herbert Stier in 1943 and moved east to NJ & then PA where she lived the rest of her years. She always was fortunate to have wonderful health and her last job was in a bridal store where she retired at 80.
Aunt Ev was one of the most cheerful people who always had a smile or kind word for everyone. She was full of funny quips and sayings and could cheer up anyone. She adored being outside and was a talented knitter, seamstress, and baker. She also relished being outside and tending to flowers or her vegetables. And her idea of relaxing was picking up a good book and reading.
She is survived by her nephew, Duke Schneider and his wife, Joan of Milford PA as well as her niece, Jill Davis of Newville and two nieces in Ohio, Cindy Osborn and Gwen Vonderau. She also had many great nieces and nephews: John Edward Schneider (Kim), Colleen Corry (Tom) Courtney Rickabaugh (Shawn) and Alisoun Bertsch (David) and then great-great nieces and nephews: Drew, & Erin Corry, Laila & Zaida Moore, Sander, Maryrose and Peter Bertsch.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in George Washington Cemetery in Paramus, NJ.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name may do so to the John Graham Public Library 9 Parsonage Street, Newville, PA 17241.