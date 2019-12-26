Gwendolene Alice Heckman, age 98, of Carlisle passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle.
She was born March 23, 1921 in Adams County, PA, to the late C. Raymond and Esther (Eppleman) Topper.
Gwen graduated from York Springs High School in the class of 1939. She retired from Book-of-the-Month Club, Mechanicsburg and was previously employed by Bedford Shoe, Carlisle Shoe, AMP, Pizzo Crystal Plant and Reeves P. Hoffman, all in Carlisle. Gwen was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church where she faithfully attended for many years.
She is survived by one son Stephen D. (wife Tammy) Heckman of Palmyra; one daughter, Brenda Lee Wood of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Gwen was preceded in death by her loving husband Marlin E. Heckman (who died in 1999 after 56 years of marriage); two sisters, Helen Myers and Josephine Smith; one brother, Ernest Topper; and one son-in-law, Marlin E. Wood.
Graveside services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Westminster Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to her church, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 West Louther Street Carlisle, PA 17013.
