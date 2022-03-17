Gwen D. Sunday, 93, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

She was born October 15, 1928, in Carlisle to the late Charles A. and Helen M. (Heberlig) Reeder. Gwen was the widow of Walter D. Sunday who passed in 2005.

She was a graduate of Carlisle High School. Gwen was a homemaker for most of her life. She loved her family and was always happy when she was spending time with grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Gwen was an active member of Middlesex United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing Mahjong and other card games with a group of church members and their friends. Gwen enjoyed traveling with her husband, quilting, knitting, making crafts, and reading.

She is survived by her three loving children, Deborah A. Mills of Orefield, Doug (Victoria) Sunday of Bethlehem, and Darrell Sunday of Boynton Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Daniel F. (wife Diana) Sunday of Gaithersburg, MD, Josh D. (wife Kristin) Sunday of Saltsburg, Rachel A. (husband Travis) Martinez of Greensboro, NC, and Hannah M. Sunday of Lewisburg; five great-grandchildren, Leo James Sunday, Alexander William Sunday, Iris Allison Sunday, Warren Walter Sunday, and Tully Ann Martinez; and one sister, Glae D. Coyle of Carlisle. In addition to her parents and her husband, Gwen was preceded in death by three siblings, Helen Charmaine Reeder, Charles R. Reeder, and Jack E. Reeder.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Middlesex United Methodist Church, 118 North Middlesex Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Rachel Wong officiating. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gwen to Middlesex United Methodist Church, 118 North Middlesex Road Carlisle, PA 17013.

