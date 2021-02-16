Guy D. Gsell, Jr., 77 of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. He was born on December 15, 1943 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Guy D. Gsell, Sr. and Esther (Manning) Gsell.

Guy was a US Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Local IBEW 143 Electrical Union, Harrisburg. He owned and operated Guy Gsell Electric and Guy Gsell Archery Shop both of Carlisle. Guy was a member of Carlisle Church of God. Guy liked to frequent car shows with his 1969 Chevy Caprice 4 Dr. Sedan. He was a member of the Hagerty Drivers Club. Guy enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed Sunday drives with his wife along with Marlin and Patsy Hamilton. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and tinkering in the garage. His laughter and humor were contagious, and Guy made everyone feel loved.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Nancy J. (Hamilton) Gsell, two sons, Guy Gsell III and Chad Gsell and one daughter Tina Boshart all of Carlisle, nine grandchildren, Ben Gsell, Colton Gsell, Ryley Gsell, Jordan Rosario, Logan Boshart, Chase Gsell, Cole Gsell, Crue Gsell and Korinna Gsell, two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Axten Rosario and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny and George Gsell.

A viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Mark Sweeney officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle Church of God, 458 N College St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences and information for the virtual service.