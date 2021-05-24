Gustave W. "Gus" W. Rylander

Gus and Miriam Bowman, a fellow Alleghenian, shared 20 years of friendship following Nancy's death until Miriam passed away in 2019. The Meadville Unitarian Universalist Church, their college, the Pittsburgh Symphony, Anna Maria and Cape Cod were their passions.

Gus's educational achievements included a Master's in history from Duke, and his professional career took him from salesman to Executive Vice President at Armco Steel (now Cleveland-Cliffs), but he will be remembered most by all who knew him - family, friends, business associates - for his lifelong commitment to making others happy. He loved watching his family enjoy holidays and vacations. He loved grabbing the check at a restaurant and leaving a huge tip. He would spring into action at the drop of a hat when needed for a lift to the airport, help with a chore, or the concoction of a perfect dry martini. He was a true team player, a respecter of the rules, and a staunch believer in peace at all costs. He never had an enemy.

Gus's first loyalty was to his family, but his capacity for devotion extended to friends all over the country, to Allegheny College, to the Steelers and to Armco. He never deviated from his Canadian Club old fashioneds nor from raw oysters when he could get them. He was the most intuitive and skilled driver imaginable, and he loved driving right up until a month before his death.