Grovene K Starner

January 20, 1928- September 04, 2021Grovene K. Starner, 93, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on September 4, 2021, at the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born in Mt. Holly Springs on January 20, 1928, to the late Guy L. and Ruth E. (Noggle) Pratt.

Grovene worked at and retired from McCoy Electronics and was a member of the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy S. Maurice (Glenn) of Boiling Springs; two granddaughters, Heidi Sowers (Scott) of Carlisle and Brooke Maurice-Sterner (Brandon) of Gardners; greatgrandchildren, Mason Sowers, Molly Sowers, Keelan Maurice, Everly Sterner, and Brandy Sterner; a nephew, Donald Mixell; a niece, Nancy Hoover; and a lifelong friend, Fern Gardner. Grovene was preceded in death by siblings, Donald F. Pratt and Frances E. Mixell.

Funeral services will be held at the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Holly Springs Fire Company No. 1. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.