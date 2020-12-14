Griffin Freeman Hamilton, 83, of Carlisle, PA, passed away in the late evening hours of
December 9, 2020.
Griffin was born on June 26, 1937 in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of Griffin and Rachel
Hamilton. In 1959, Griffin graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. From 1959 to 1964, he served in destroyers and minecraft of the Pacific Fleet, and later, in 1970,the USS Roark FF 1053 of which he was the commanding officer. In 1966, Griffin graduated from the University of Florida with two Masters degrees in physics and mathematics under the Naval Advanced Science Program. Griffin held the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, and the Navy Achievement Medal.
Griffin later founded the EASTAN Corp, a communications consulting company which operated for over a decade in both the government and private sectors. Griffin remained a consultant until his retirement in 2008. An avid traveler, Giffin visited many countries and lived in many parts of the US including San Diego, CA, Gainesville, FL, and Annapolis MD. A longtime resident of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Griffin and his wife, Linda, contributed to multiple municipal
organizations and causes including the Rotary Club of Carlisle and the Carlisle Barracks Golf
Association.
Griffin was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hill, and is survived by his four sons and their wives: Griffin and Kathleen Hamilton, Paul and Susanna Hamilton, Christopher and Jude
Hamilton, and David and Courtney Hamilton, his twelve grandchildren: Krista Kirby, Bradly
Hamilton, Tricia Hamilton, Laura Hamilton, Kaitlin Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Rachel
Hamilton, Cooper Hamilton, Addison Hamilton, Teagan Hamilton, Cardwell Hamilton, and Davis
Hamilton, his seven great grandchildren, and one brother, Carl Hamilton.
“You’re a better man than I am, Gunga Din!”—Gunga Din, Rudyard Kipling.
Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The service can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com and searching for Hamilton Service Hoffman on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. or later. Friends and family will be invited to a visitation on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 from 12:00—2:00 p.m., as mandated by Gov. Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
