Gretna J. Egolf, 92, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born February 21, 1929, in Mt. Holly Springs to the late Charles E. Gable Sr. and Helen M. (Dittenhafer) Kilgus.

Gretna earned her GED from Carlisle High School in 1987, the same year her youngest son earned his diploma. As a young adult, she was employed as a phone operator with the former United Telephone Company before choosing to leave her job to raise her family. At the age of 60, she returned to work at the Carlisle Post Exchange where she served as a retail clerk for over 20 years. As a military spouse, she had the opportunity to live throughout the United States as well as Germany and Okinawa. In her free time Gretna enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles, playing video games and watching westerns and her beloved Philadelphia Phillies on television.

She is survived by her children Robert H. "Bob" (Vera) Egolf, III of Carlisle, Norma A. (Jim) Crowther of Boiling Springs, Valerie J. (Jay) Mowery of Newville and Edward E. (Bonnie) Egolf of Glen Rock. She is also survived by her grandchildren Robert IV and Cory Egolf, Emma and Michael Crowther, Lee and Laura Mowery, and Zachary Egolf, step grandchildren Jodi and Jeremy Crowther and her great grandchild Nathan Egolf. In addition to her late parents Gretna was preceded in death by her granddaughter Hannah Mowery; stepfather Earl A. Kilgus and brother Charles E. Gable, Jr.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family and will be officiated by Rev. Rachel Wong of Middlesex United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Gretna may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.