Gregory Patrick "Greg" Lanham, 38, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at UPMC Carlisle.

He was born February 15, 1983, in Carlisle to Billy Gene and Beverly Ann (Buechley) Lanham.

Greg was a 2001 graduate of Carlisle Area High School. He was a big sports fan who especially loved all Pittsburgh and Penn State teams. Greg enjoyed working on computers for friends and family, playing poker, and attending music festivals. He was a fantastic uncle to his niece and nephew and always looked forward to the time he could spend with them.

In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by his brother, Jeff (wife Amanda) Lanham of Carlisle; his niece and nephew, Lily and Austin Lanham both of Carlisle; one aunt, Barb (husband Pat) Emmett; and two uncles, Barry (wife Sharon) Buechley and Don (wife Marie) Lanham.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

