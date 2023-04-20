Gregory S. Naugle passed away on April 18, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 5, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, the youngest of four born to his parents the late Levi Rodney and Betty Brandt Naugle. He was raised in Walnut Bottom and lived most of his life in Cumberland County, living the past 12 years in Gettysburg. He graduated from Big Spring High School and was an ace pitcher for the school's baseball team. He attended Slippery Rock University (known to Greg as "Slimy Pebble"). He worked as a carpenter and took pride in doing things well. He enjoyed hunting and golf and was an artist in oil painting and wood burning as well as being an avid Washington Nationals fan. He was very successful in living a simple life, eschewing complexities along the way. He was kind to people and the earth. He had many friends who enjoyed his wry sense of humor usually expressed with a mischievous grin. In his later years, he fought a long battle with COPD which brought on diminished capacity and a loss of independence. He endured his lot with courage and integrity with no trace of bitterness. He was a gentle spirit loved by all who knew him. He is survived by three siblings; two sisters; Linda Tritt (Paulate) of Carlisle, Rita Deutsch Thomas (Barryate) of Mt. Holly Springs, a brother, Patrick Naugle (Susan) of Gettysburg, PA; six nieces and nephews; Jennifer Deutsch Thomas (Andrew) of Mechanicsburg, Julie Tritt Schell (Marlin Myers, Jr.) of Mechanicsburg, Jesse Deutsch (fiancé Nicole), Amanda Muller (Eric) of Media, Peter Naugle (Karem) of Media, and was pre-deceased by his nephew, the late Mathew Deutsch. There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life gathering on May 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Tritt's Party Barn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com